WRAPUP 2-Myanmar envoy appeals to UN to stop coup; more protests planned

(Updates with police acting to prevent protest forming, adds bullets)

* U.N. ambassador urges 'strongest' action

* Police in Yangon in early bid to prevent protests

* Concern over Suu Kyi's whereabouts

* ASEAN ministers aim to meet

Feb 27 (Reuters) - Myanmar's U.N. envoy urged the United Nations to use "any means necessary" to stop a military coup there, making a surprise appeal on behalf of the ousted government as police cracked down on anti-junta protesters.

The Southeast Asian country has been in crisis since the army seized power on Feb. 1 and detained elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi and much of her party leadership, alleging fraud in a November election her party had won in a landslide.

Uncertainty has grown over Suu Kyi's whereabouts, as the independent Myanmar Now website on Friday quoted officials of her National League for Democracy (NLD) party as saying she had been moved this week from house arrest to an undisclosed location.

The coup has brought hundreds of thousands of protesters to Myanmar's streets and drawn condemnation from Western countries, with some imposing limited sanctions.

More protests were planned for Saturday, including a march in the main city of Yangon by members of ethnic minorities. But police were out in force early, detaining several people as they began to congregate, witnesses said.

Myanmar's Ambassador Kyaw Moe Tun told the U.N. General Assembly he was speaking on behalf of Suu Kyi's government and appealed to the body "to use any means necessary to take action against the Myanmar military and to provide safety and security for the people".

"We need further strongest possible action from the international community to immediately end the military coup, to stop oppressing the innocent people ... and to restore the democracy," he told the 193-member group, receiving applause as he finished.

Kyaw Moe Tun appeared emotional as he read the statement on behalf of a group of elected politicians that he said represented the legitimate government.

Delivering his final words in Burmese, the career diplomat raised the three-finger salute of pro-democracy protesters and announced "our cause will prevail".

Reuters was not immediately able to contact the army for comment.

Opponents of the coup hailed Kyaw Moe Tun as a hero and flooded social media with messages of thanks.

"The people will win and the power-obsessed junta will fall," one protest leader, Ei Thinzar Maung, wrote on Facebook.

U.N. special envoy on Myanmar Christine Schraner Burgener pushed the United Nations for a collective "clear signal in support of democracy", telling the General Assembly no country should recognise or legitimise the junta.

China's envoy did not criticize the coup and said the situation was Myanmar's "internal affairs", saying it supported diplomacy by Southeast Asian countries, which protesters fear could give credibility to the ruling generals.

Singapore said violence against unarmed civilians was inexcusable.

'LOSS OF RIGHTS'

A lawyer acting for Suu Kyi, Khin Maung Zaw, told Reuters he had also heard from NLD officials that she had been moved from her home in the capital, Naypyitaw, but could not confirm it. Authorities did not respond to a request for comment.

The lawyer said he had been given no access to Suu Kyi ahead of her next hearing on Monday, adding: "I'm concerned that there will be a loss of rights to access to justice and access to legal counsel".

Protesters have taken to the streets daily for over three weeks demanding the release of Suu Kyi, 75, and recognition of the result of last year's election.

Riot police broke up protests in Yangon, the second city of Mandalay, Naypyitaw and other towns on Friday, firing rubber bullets, stun grenades and shots into the air in some places, witnesses said. Several people were hurt.

Military chief General Min Aung Hlaing says authorities were using minimal force. Nevertheless, at least three protesters have died. The army says a policeman was also killed.

At least 771 people are under detention or have outstanding charges that have been laid against them since the coup, according to Myanmar's Assistance Association for Political Prisoners.

Suu Kyi, a Nobel Peace laureate and daughter of Myanmar's independence hero, spent nearly 15 years under house arrest under previous juntas. She faces charges of illegally importing six walkie-talkie radios and of violating a natural disaster law by breaching coronavirus protocols.

The army has promised an election but not given a date. It has imposed a one-year state of emergency.

The question of an election is at the centre of a diplomatic effort by the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), of which Myanmar is a member. Indonesia has taken the lead, but coup opponents fear the efforts could legitimise the junta.

