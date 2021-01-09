WRAPUP 7-Congressional Democrats will pursue second impeachment of Trump -sources

(Recasts with Democrats planning to introduce articles of impeachment)

By Susan Cornwell, Joseph Ax and David Morgan

WASHINGTON, Jan 8 (Reuters) - Democrats in the House of Representatives plan to introduce articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump on Monday, two sources familiar with the matter said, after a violent crowd of Trump supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol in an assault on American democracy.

If successful, the move would mark a historic first: No president has ever been impeached twice.

Democrats had called on Vice President Mike Pence and Trump's Cabinet to invoke the U.S. Constitution's 25th Amendment, which allows them to remove the president if he is unable to discharge his official duties. But Pence is opposed to the idea, an adviser said.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi called Trump "unhinged" on Friday and said Congress must do everything possible to protect Americans, even though Trump's term in office ends on Jan. 20.

Trump exhorted thousands of followers on Wednesday to march to the Capitol, prompting a chaotic scene in which crowds breached the building, sent lawmakers into hiding and left a police officer and four others dead in their wake.

(Reporting by Richard Cowan in Washington and Joseph Ax in Princeton, New Jersey, and Susan Cornwell, Steve Holland, Doina Chiacu, Andrea Shalal and Susan Heavey in Washington Editing by Scott Malone and Alistair Bell)