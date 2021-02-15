SEARCH
  1. The Sun Daily
  2. World
  3. Reuters

WTO SAYS NIGERIA'S NGOZI OKONJO-IWEALA IS APPOINTED AS NEXT WTO DIRECTOR-GENERAL

15 Feb 2021 / 22:19 H.

    WTO SAYS NIGERIA'S NGOZI OKONJO-IWEALA IS APPOINTED AS NEXT WTO DIRECTOR-GENERAL

    Did you like this article?

    email blast