GENEVA, Feb 9 (Reuters) - The World Trade Organization said on Tuesday that its top decision-making body the General Council will meet on February 15 to decide on the next director-general.

Nigeria's Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala is widely expected to be chosen to fill a months-long leadership void at the global trade watchdog after Washington reversed its prior opposition last week. (Reporting by Emma Farge; Editing by Catherine Evans)