SEARCH
  1. The Sun Daily
  2. World
  3. Reuters

WUCHAN ZHONGDA SAYS LOCK-UP PERIOD FOR 755.5 MLN SHARES TO END, TRADING OF SHARES TO START ON NOV 11

03 Nov 2020 / 20:12 H.

    WUCHAN ZHONGDA SAYS LOCK-UP PERIOD FOR 755.5 MLN SHARES TO END, TRADING OF SHARES TO START ON NOV 11

    Did you like this article?

    email blast