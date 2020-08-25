SEARCH
XINHUA WINSHARE PUBLISHING AND MEDIA SAYS H1 NET PROFIT UP 0.1% Y/Y AT 580.3 MLN YUAN

25 Aug 2020 / 18:07 H.

