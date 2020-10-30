SEARCH
XISHUI STRONG YEAR SAYS 9-MTH NET LOSS WIDENS TO 8.7 BLN YUAN FROM 1.6 BLN YUAN YEAR EARLIER

30 Oct 2020 / 16:55 H.

