Yankees beat Red Sox again as Frazier drives in 5

Clint Frazier hit a three-run homer and tied a career high with five RBIs Saturday night as the New York Yankees rolled to an 11-5 victory to continue their dominance over the slumping Boston Red Sox and remain unbeaten in games played at Yankee Stadium.

Frazier hit a three-run drive with one out in the sixth off Boston starter Nathan Eovaldi (1-2) to give the Yankees a 7-3 lead. He then added a two-run single in the seventh off Matt Barnes as the Yankees scored three more runs in the frame.

Gio Urshela hit a two-run home run in the first open the scoring and Gary Sanchez hit a two-run homer in the fourth to give New York a 4-3 lead. It was Sanchez's third straight game with a homer.

Tyler Wade added an RBI double off Heath Hembree in the sixth, after entering the game for second baseman DJ LeMahieu in the top half of the inning. LeMahieu exited after the fifth with a sprained left thumb after getting hurt on a swing and miss in the fourth.

Brett Gardner knocked in New York's final run with a sacrifice fly in the seventh.

The Yankees improved to 8-0 at Yankee Stadium to start for the first time since 1987. They also beat the Red Sox for the eighth straight time for the first time since 1985.

New York left-hander James Paxton (1-1) averaged 92.8 mph on his fastball and topped out at 95. He allowed three runs and six hits in five innings, striking out two and allowing one walk.

J.D. Martinez hit a two-run single in the third to get the Red Sox on the board, but was thrown out trying advance to second on the play. Xander Bogaerts then homered in the next at-bat for Boston, which dropped its sixth straight and has allowed 63 runs in the skid. It is the first time in team history the Red Sox have allowed at least eight runs in six straight games.

The Red Sox are also 1-13 in their past 14 games against the Yankees and 1-13 in its past 14 games at Yankee Stadium since the start of last season.

Alex Verdugo homered and Kevin Pillar hit an RBI triple in the ninth to draw Boston a little closer.

Eovaldi allowed eight runs on nine hits in 5 1/3 innings. He struck out three, walked two and threw 89 pitches.

