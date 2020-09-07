Yankees bench struggling C Sanchez in finale vs. Orioles

Slumping New York Yankees catcher Gary Sanchez was benched in favor of Erik Kratz to start Sunday's series finale against the Orioles in Baltimore.

Sanchez, 27, has struck out seven straight times -- including in all four plate at-bats during Saturday's 6-1 setback. He is mired in a 4-for-35 slump.

"I kind of deliberated on it a lot last night and just feel this is the way I need to go right now," Yankees manager Aaron Boone said Sunday morning. "Hopefully a day off or two or however I decide to do it here can help get him going."

Sanchez is batting .130 with seven homers and 15 RBIs to go along with 48 strikeouts in 100 at-bats this season.

By comparison, Sanchez had 34 homers and 77 RBIs in 106 games while batting .232 in 2019.

"Gary wants to play, and to his credit, behind the scenes he's working his tail off," Boone said. "He wants to be in there, but in the end, I think this is the best thing right now."

