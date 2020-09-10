Yankees down Jays, end five-game skid

Gleyber Torres had a home run, a double and four RBIs, and the New York Yankees defeated the Toronto Blue Jays 7-2 Wednesday night to salvage the finale of a three-game series in Buffalo.

Deivi Garcia (1-1), a 21-year-old making his third career major league start, allowed two runs, five hits and no walks while striking out six in seven innings.

The right-hander made his longest major league start to earn his first win.

The Yankees (22-21) ended a five-game losing streak with their sixth victory in their past 21 games.

The Blue Jays (24-19) had a three-game winning streak stopped. They have won 10 of their past 15 games and hold a two-game lead over the Yankees for second place in the American League East.

Torres and DJ LeMahieu hit a solo home runs for the Yankees.

Derek Fisher hit a two-run home run for the Blue Jays.

Toronto starter Tanner Roark allowed two runs, two hits and three walks in four innings. The right-hander struck out three. Ross Stripling (3-3) gave up three runs in 3 1/3 relief innings to take the loss.

Torres led off the second with his second homer. In the bottom of the inning, Jonathan Villar hit a one-out infield single and Fisher hit his first homer with two outs.

LeMahieu led off the third with his fifth home run.

Stripling replaced Roark in the fifth and promptly yielded three runs. Tyler Wade led off with a single, took second on a groundout and scored on Luke Voit's single. Aaron Hicks walked, and Torres hit a two-run double with two outs.

Zack Britton pitched around a single in the bottom of the eighth.

Sean Reid-Foley pitched the top of the ninth for Toronto. LeMahieu reached first on an error, took second on a groundout, then stole third. After Hicks walked, LeMahieu scored on Clint Frazier's single. Hicks scored from third on a groundout by Torres.

Aroldis Chapman struck out the side in the bottom of the ninth.

Before the game, the Blue Jays put first baseman Rowdy Tellez on the injured list due to a right knee strain. Outfielder Billy McKinney was recalled.

--Field Level Media