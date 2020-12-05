Yankees INF Urshela undergoes elbow surgery

New York Yankees infielder Gio Urshela had surgery Friday to remove bone chips from his right elbow and is expected to miss the start of spring training.

Urshela, 29, went on the injured list Sept. 4 with what was diagnosed as bone spurs. He returned Sept. 15 and batted .354 over his final 12 regular-season games but had just five hits in 28 at-bats (.179) in seven postseason games.

According to the Yankees, Urshela's recovery time is expected to be three months, putting him back on the field in early March.

Spring training workouts typically begin in middle to late February although it is uncertain how the COVID-19 pandemic will affect start dates in 2021.

Urshela is a .273 career hitter over five seasons with the Cleveland Indians (2015, '17), Toronto Blue Jays (2018) and Yankees (2019-20). He has 35 career home runs and 143 RBIs, with 21 of those homers coming in the 2019 season.

