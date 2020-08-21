Yankees place LHP Britton (hamstring) on injured list

The New York Yankees placed left-hander Zack Britton on the 10-day injured list Thursday with a strained left hamstring.

The 32-year-old reliever shares the major league lead in saves with eight with Oakland's Liam Hendriks.

He took the loss in Wednesday night's 4-2 setback to the Tampa Bay Rays at Yankee Stadium. He committed a costly error in the eighth inning of a tie game when he mishandled a toss while covering the bag at first base. A wild pitch, a walk, two singles and two runs later, he was pulled.

Britton (0-2), who had been filling in for injured closer Aroldis Chapman, has a 2.00 ERA with nine strikeouts and four walks in nine innings. Chapman came off the IL on Monday after recovering from COVID-19.

The Yankees also optioned third baseman/outfielder Miguel Andujar to the club's alternate training site following Wednesday's loss. The 25-year-old is batting .095 (2-for-21) in eight games this season.

In corresponding transactions, the club recalled right-handers Ben Heller and Miguel Yajure from the alternate site on Thursday.

Heller, 28, has a 3.38 ERA in three relief appearances this season. Yajure, 22, has not made his MLB debut. He went 9-6 with a 2.14 ERA in 24 games (20 starts) in 2019 between Class A Tampa and Double-A Trenton.

