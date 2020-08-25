Yankees put P Paxton, INF Torres on 10-day IL

The New York Yankees placed left-handed starting pitcher James Paxton and infielder Gleyber Torres on the 10-day injured list, the team announced Monday.

Both moves are retroactive to Aug. 21.

Paxton was diagnosed with a Grade 1 strain of the forearm flexor in his throwing arm after undergoing an MRI exam at New York-Presbyterian Hospital on Friday. Torres underwent an MRI that revealed Grade 1 strains of the left quad and left hamstring.

Torres is expected to miss two to three weeks, and Paxton won't throw for 14 days, manager Aaron Boone said Saturday.

Torres is batting .231 with one homer and six RBIs in 24 games this season. He batted .278 with 38 homers and 90 RBIs while appearing in 144 games in 2019.

Paxton owns a 1-1 record with a 6.64 ERA in five starts in 2020, one season removed from a 15-6 record with a 3.82 ERA.

The 31-year-old has a 57-33 record with a 3.58 ERA in 136 career appearances (all starts) with the Seattle Mariners (2013-18) and Yankees.

