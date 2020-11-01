Yankees RHP Kahnle chooses free agency

Right-handed pitcher Tommy Kahnle now has more to do than recover from Tommy John surgery as the reliever elected free agency Saturday instead of accepting an outright assignment to the minor leagues from the New York Yankees.

Kahnle, 31, pitched one inning for the Yankees this season before an elbow injury ended his season.

In three seasons, plus his one inning in 2020, Kahnle was 6-3 for the Yankees in 129 appearances with a 4.01 ERA. He is 9-9 with a 3.82 ERA in 285 career relief appearances with the Colorado Rockies (2014-15), Chicago White Sox (2016-17) and Yankees.

The former 2010 fifth-round draft pick is expected to miss most, if not all, of the 2021 season as he continues his recovery. His track record is likely to earn him a two-year deal on the open market, with his first year at minimum salary as he recovers.

--Field Level Media