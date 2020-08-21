Yankees' Torres (hamstring) exits game vs. Rays

New York Yankees infielder Gleyber Torres left Thursday afternoon's game against the Tampa Bay Rays with a tight left hamstring.

Torres exited after hitting an RBI groundout in the third inning to give the Yankees a 2-0 lead. He stumbled running down the first-base line and appeared to injure himself as he approached the base.

Torres was replaced at shortstop by Tyler Wade, who moved over from second base.

Torres is batting .231 with one homer and six RBIs this season. He batted .278 with 38 homers and 90 RBIs while appearing in 144 games in 2019.

The 23-year-old was injured after the Yankees placed reliever Zack Britton on the injured list with a left hamstring strain earlier Thursday. Britton became the 10th Yankee to land on the injured list after he exited Wednesday's 4-2 loss to the Rays.

--Field Level Media