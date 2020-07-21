Yanks' Judge homers after third out of inning

Nothing about 2020 has been normal, so why not add a three-out home run into the mix?

New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge performed the unprecedented feat Monday in his team's 2-2 exhibition tie against the Philadelphia Phillies at Yankee Stadium.

Phillies right-hander Vince Velasquez threw what appeared to be five shutout innings, getting DJ LeMahieu to ground out for what would have been the end of the fifth.

However, Philadelphia manager Joe Girardi, who formerly managed the Yankees, informed the players and umpires that he wanted Velasquez to get in a few more pitches ahead of the start of the season on Friday.

The inning continued, and on a 1-2 pitch, Judge blasted a long solo homer to right-center field.

Judge began circling the bases but paused in confusion after touching second base when he saw the Phillies, including Velasquez, leaving the field. He then completed his home run trot to cut the Yankees' deficit to 2-1, and the inning officially ended.

"Joe just wanted Velasquez to get to a pitch count," Yankees manager Aaron Boone said, according to MLB.com. "I think he wanted to see one more batter, and Judgie obliged."

Velasquez wound up charged with a run on four hits and a walk with six strikeouts in five-plus innings.

The Yankees tied the game 2-2 on pinch hitter Mike Ford's solo homer leading off the ninth inning against Philadelphia right-hander Mauricio Llovera.

David Hale pitched 2 2/3 scoreless innings for New York, and teammate Nick Nelson added 1 2/3 shutout innings.

Philadelphia's J.T. Realmuto hit an RBI double in the first inning, and Roman Quinn contributed a run-scoring single in the second inning.

--Field Level Media