Yanks, Mets to wear caps honoring Sept. 11 first responders

The New York Yankees and Mets will wear first responder caps during their respective games on Friday, 19 years after the Sept. 11 attacks.

The two New York baseball teams will don the caps to honor the city's police department, fire department and other New York City workers who responded in the aftermath of attacks.

Major League Baseball previously had not allowed either the Yankees or Mets to wear FDNY and NYPD caps on the field since the Sept. 21, 2001 game at Shea Stadium. Hall of Famer Mike Piazza belted a go-ahead homer to lift the Mets in an emotionally charged game.

The Yankees host the Baltimore Orioles in a doubleheader on Friday while the Mets play in Buffalo against the Toronto Blue Jays.

Mets slugger Pete Alonso announced that his team would wear the first responder caps Friday afternoon on WFAN Radio.

"We're really excited that this year we're gonna be able to wear commemorative hats in the game," Alonso said.

Last year, Alonso wore custom cleats honoring New York service agencies that answered the call on Sept. 11.

Next season, the Mets and Yankees will play each other at Citi Field on the 20-year anniversary of 9/11.

