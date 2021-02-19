Yellen says U.S. expects China to adhere to trade commitment, will look at tariffs

WASHINGTON, Feb 18 (Reuters) - The United States is in the process of evaluating its approach to China, but tariffs imposed on Chinese goods by the former Trump administration will remain in place for now, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen told CNBC on Thursday.

"For the moment, we have kept the tariffs in place that were put in by the Trump administration, ... and we'll evaluate going forward what we think is appropriate," she said, adding that Washington expected Beijing to adhere to its commitments on trade.

(Reporting by Andrea Shalal and David Lawder; Editing by Leslie Adler)