Yemen's Houthis say hit military objects in Saudi Arabia's Abha airport

CAIRO, Sept 9 (Reuters) - Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthis targeted and hit military and sensitive objects in Saudi Arabia's Abha international airport with drones early on Wednesday, the military spokesman for the group Yahya Sarea announced on Twitter.

There was no immediate confirmation of the incident from Saudi authorities.

Yemen has been mired in conflict since a Saudi-led coalition intervened in March 2015 to restore the Yemeni government ousted from power in the capital Sanaa by Houthi forces in late 2014. (Reporting by Hesham Abdul Khalek; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)