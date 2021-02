CAIRO - Feb 12 (Reuters) - Yemen Houthis' military spokesman said in a tweet on Friday that the Houthis' air force had hit Saudi Arabia's Abha International Airport and King Khalid Air Base with drones.

Saudi Arabia has been fighting the Iran-aligned Houthis as part of a coalition that includes the UAE since 2015.

There was no immediate Saudi confirmation of the attacks. (Reporting by Alaa Swilam; Editing by Toby Chopra)