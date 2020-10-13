SEARCH
ZHONGBAI HOLDINGS SAYS IT EXPECTS Q3 NET PROFIT TO RISE 11,587.55-13,205.83% Y/Y TO 130-148 MLN YUAN

13 Oct 2020 / 22:49 H.

