Rishi Sunak fined for failing to wear seatbelt

LONDON: British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has been issued with a fixed penalty notice by police for failing to wear a seatbelt while filming a social media clip in the back of a moving car, reported German Press Agency (dpa).

Sunak previously apologised for the “brief error of judgement” as he carried out a series of visits in Lancashire on Thursday.

Sunak was spotted not wearing his seatbelt in an Instagram video he filmed to promote levelling-up funding during a visit to the North of England.

Lancashire Police said: “You will be aware that a video has been circulating on social media showing an individual failing to wear a seat belt while a passenger in a moving car in Lancashire.

“After looking into this matter, we have today (Friday, Jan 20) issued a 42-year-old man from London with a conditional offer of fixed penalty.” - Bernama