River spill in Southwestern China leaves 7 dead

BEIJING: Seven people have died as a result of a sudden river spill in the city of Yaan in the southwestern Chinese province of Sichuan, Sputnik quoted state-run China Central Television report on Wednesday.

Over a dozen tourists were taking pictures in front of the river when it suddenly swelled and washed people away, the broadcaster reported, adding that four victims had been rescued.

A local public security bureau and the fire department are continuing with the search-and-rescue operation, the report said.-Bernama