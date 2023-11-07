River Yamuna flows above danger mark in Indian capital

NEW DELHI: Amid incessant rains during the ongoing Monsoon season, the Yamuna river is flowing above the danger mark in the Indian capital, thereby posing a risk for those living in the nearby residential and low-lying areas, a Delhi government official said on Monday.

“The water level in river Yamuna crosses the danger mark touching 205.4 metres at Old Railway Bridge,“ said the official. The danger mark is 204.5 metres.

One of the main reasons for rise in water-level of the Yamuna river was the release of nearly 100,000 cusecs of water from the Hathni Kund barrage located in the neighbouring state of Haryana, said government sources in Delhi, according to Xinhua.

Regular announcements were being made to the people living in the immediate vicinity of the river directing them to move to safer places.

Rescue workers in 35 boats were patrolling the river in the capital city in a bid to ensure that no one gets drowned in the gushing waters, said an official from the local disaster management department.

Meanwhile, traffic flow continues to the hampered amid incessant rains leading to water-logging in many parts in Delhi over the past few days.

According to Special Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Surender Singh Yadav, trees were uprooted at 13 locations in the city due to heavy rains on Sunday. As a result, traffic was disrupted at nine places in Delhi.

“Yesterday, waterlogging was reported at 70 locations,“ he said, adding that water-pumps were used to flush out the water from roads and inside the tunnels.

Similar reports of floods-like situation came in from different parts of the country.

Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said at least 16 people have died in the state in the rain-related incidents over the past few days.

The Manali-Chandigarh highway, which is frequented by tourists both domestic and foreign, was shut for normal traffic after landslides hit many stretches, said media reports.

Besides, heavy floods were reported from residential areas in the Ambala town of Haryana state, as neck-deep water was seen on roads and streets there. - Bernama