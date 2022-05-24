Runner dies, 15 hospitalised due to extreme heat

NEW YORK: One runner of Brooklyn Half Marathon in New York City died after passing the finish line while 15 others were hospitalised on Saturday amid unseasonably hot weather, Xinhua news agency reported according to local media.

A 32-year-old female runner collapsed on the pavement after crossing the finish line and was pronounced dead at a local hospital on Saturday morning.

Moreover, 15 runners were transported to local hospitals and at least four of them were in serious conditions, the Fire Department of New York City (FDNY) said.

Racers need to run 13.1 miles (around 21,082 metres) to finish the half marathon and the organiser estimated that over 20,000 people joined the race.

Portions of northeast New Jersey, southern Connecticut and southeast New York are baked in high temperatures and high humidity on the weekend, according to the National Weather Service.

“Today might feel even hotter than yesterday, NYC! Limit your time outside, drink plenty of water and check on your neighbours,“ said the NYC Mayor’s Office via social media on Sunday.

The highest temperature in New York City topped 30 Celsius degrees on both Saturday and Sunday and is expected to cool down on Sunday evening. - Bernama