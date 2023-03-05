Russia: 1 killed, 7 wounded in Israeli strikes on Syria

MOSCOW: The Russian Defence Ministry said Tuesday that Israeli strikes in Syria on Monday killed one person and wounded seven others.

The ministry said two Israeli F-16 fighter jets targeted objects of civilian infrastructure, reported Anadolu Agency.

“On May 1, from 23:32 to 23:37, two F-16 fighter jets of the Israeli Air Force launched rocket and bomb attacks on civilian infrastructure facilities in Aleppo province. As a result of the strike, the runway of the international airport was disabled,“ it said.

Israel has repeatedly carried out strikes on Syria, claiming it is targeting Iranian Hezbollah forces and its facilities.

Israel downed a Russian military plane with 15 people onboard in 2018 in a strike, which Moscow said was done deliberately.- Bernama