Russia claims 14 people killed, 24 injured in Ukraine’s strike on hospital

MOSCOW: The Russian Defence Ministry claimed on Saturday that 14 people were killed and 24 others injured in a strike by Ukraine’s armed forces on a hospital in the Russian-controlled Luhansk region.

The ministry said the strike was carried out using US-made HIMARS rockets and “intentionally targeted” civilian infrastructure in Novoaidar, an urban settlement.

“A deliberate missile strike on a well-known operating civilian medical facility is an unconditional grave war crime of the Kyiv regime,“ reported Anadolu citing the ministry.

It added that “all those involved in the planning and implementation of this crime will be found and held accountable.”

Apart from the hospital, six residential houses were damaged, the statement added. - Bernama