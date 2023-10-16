Russia follows China’s move, imposes ban on Japanese seafood

MOSCOW: Rosselkhoznadzor, the Russian agriculture safety watchdog, said on Monday it joined China’s temporary restrictive measures concerning imports of Japanese fish products in light of Japan’s water release from the Fukushima Nuclear Power Plant (NPP), reported Sputnik.

“Rosselkhoznadzor, as a precaution, joins China’s temporary restrictive measures related to the import of fish and seafood from Japan starting Oct 16, 2023,“ the watchdog said in a statement.

The ban will remain in effect until Russia receives information necessary to confirm the safety of sea products and compliance with the requirements of the Eurasian Economic Union, the watchdog said, adding that its specialists will also analyse the data.

In late September, Russia requested information about the methods used for radiological expertise of seafood exported from Japan, the laboratories involved in the testing, and the levels of cesium, strontium and ruthenium in seafood and water in the area of Fukushima water release.

On Aug 24, Japan began dumping treated wastewater from the Fukushima NPP into the Pacific Ocean after diluting it with seawater. Tokyo said the water was cleaned from all radionuclides except tritium, which was still within acceptable limits. The water release has drawn strong opposition from China, which suspended seafood imports from Japan.-Bernama