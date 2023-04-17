Russia frees 130 Ukrainians in Easter prisoner exchange

KYIV: A total of 130 Ukrainian soldiers have been released from Russian captivity around the Orthodox Easter holiday, according to Ukrainian sources, reported German news agency (dpa).

“A great Easter prisoner exchange,” the head of Ukraine’s presidential office, Andriy Yermak, wrote on Telegram today. To this end, he posted photos showing dozens of men with the blue and yellow Ukrainian flag.

“130 of our people are returning.”

The exchange had already taken place in several stages over the past few days, Yermak added. There was initially no confirmation from the Russian side.

Russia launched a full-scale invasion of neighbouring Ukraine more than a year ago on February 24, 2022. Prisoner exchanges are the only field in which both warring parties are currently still regularly negotiating with each other.

A week ago, a total of around 200 Ukrainian and Russian soldiers were exchanged. – Bernama