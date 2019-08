MOSCOW: Russia on Monday jailed an ally of top anti-Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny as authorities pressed ahead with a crackdown on the opposition over its demand for fair elections.

Georgy Alburov, an employee of Navalny’s Anti-Corruption Fund, was among around 1,000 people detained on Saturday during a protest “stroll” in central Moscow.

It was the opposition’s latest rally against the exclusion of independent candidates from local elections.

On Monday, the 29-year-old Alburov was jailed for 10 days over violating a protest law.

Alburov claimed he was punished for co-authoring an investigation into the Moscow mayor’s first deputy whom he accused of corruption.

Released last week, the Anti-Corruption Fund’s report alleged that Natalia Sergunina, 40, had sold Moscow property at knock-down prices to her close relatives.

According to the Anti-Corruption Fund, Sergunina’s family now controls property worth 6.5 billion rubles (US$100 million).

Sergunina is in charge of organising the Moscow parliament elections in September.

The Anti-Corruption Fund has accused her of not only “stealing” prime Moscow property but also the capital’s elections.

Navalny’s allies and other Kremlin critics fought to get onto the ballot but were disqualified for what they say were spurious reasons.

Their exclusion has sparked the largest political crisis in Moscow in recent years, with thousands of their supporters taking to the streets over the past weeks.

Authorities have in response launched a brutal crackdown, opening a number of criminal probes including investigations into “mass unrest” and violence against police.

On Monday several suspects were put in pre-trial detention for two months, following similar rulings last week.

Last month, nearly all prominent opposition leaders and many independent would-be candidates were jailed for up to 30 days.

The opposition denies widespread unrest, insisting that the rallies are peaceful and that police use violence against protesters, not the other way around.

Despite the crackdown, thousands of protesters turned up for the peaceful “stroll” through central Moscow on Saturday, and most did not carry any placards.

Police still arrested 1,001 people, said OVD-Info, an independent monitor.

The opposition is planning a new rally on Aug 10. — AFP