MOSCOW: Russian authorities on Thursday convicted and jailed six Jehovah’s Witnesses for between two and three-and-a-half years as Moscow ramps up a crackdown against the religious movement.

Russia outlawed the Jehovah’s Witnesses in 2017, calling them an extremist organisation. Only one Jehovah’s Witness had been imprisoned in Russia since the authorities banned the group.

A court in the western city of Saratov sentenced two members of the non-violent movement to three years and six months in prison; a third man to three years and the rest to two years, the religious movement said.

“The whole logic of the accusation was based on the speculative thesis that faith in God is ‘a continuation of the activities of an extremist organisation’,“ Jarrod Lopes, a spokesman for the movement, said in an emailed statement.

“In their final words, the six men quoted from the Bible, thanked the court and law enforcement agencies, and said that they did not harbour animosity toward the persecutors.”

The criminal cases were initiated against the men as a result of home raids conducted in Saratov in June, 2018. Three of the men have already spent almost a year in pretrial detention, the movement said.

One of the men has two children who are still in school.

The six Jehovah’s Witnesses were sent to prison even though Russian President Vladimir Putin has said that members should not be seen as terrorists.

A Russian court in May upheld a six-year jail sentence for “extremism” for a Danish Jehovah’s Witness, Dennis Christensen, in a case that has drawn worldwide condemnation.

Founded in the United States in the late 19th century, the non-violent movement has often faced problems for members’ proselytisation and refusal to salute state symbols such as flags.

This month the United States banned the entry of two Russian officials for allegedly torturing Jehovah’s Witnesses in custody.

The State Department said that the officials in the western Siberian city of Surgut supervised interrogations in February in which at least seven Jehovah’s Witnesses were subjected to suffocation, electric shocks and severe beatings. — AFP