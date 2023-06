Russia launches another ‘massive’ drone attack on Kyiv

KYIV: Russia launched a wave of drone attacks on Ukraine, most of them aimed at Kyiv, early on Tuesday, reported German news agency (dpa).

The General Staff of Ukraine’s Armed Forces said air defences destroyed 28 of the 30 Iranian-made Shahed drones launched by Russia.

Serhiy Popko, the head of the military administration in Kyiv, reported that some 20 drones had been shot down around the capital city alone, according to preliminary information.

“Another massive air attack on the capital,“ Popko wrote on Telegram.

“This is only the second attack by Iranian drones on Kyiv since the beginning of the month and the first in the last 18 days.”

There was no information about damage or casualties.

The eastern Ukrainian city of Zaporizhzhya was attacked with seven S-300 missiles, the general staff said. A damage assessment from the bombardment is being conducted.

Zaporizhzhya lies less than 50 km from the frontline.

The western Ukrainian city of Lviv, which has so far been largely unscathed by the nearly 16-month war, was also the target of rare airstrikes.

There were several explosions overnight, Mayor Andriy Sadovyi said on Telegram.

The head of the military administration for Lviv, Maksym Kozytskyi, gave the all-clear around 5 am (0200 GMT). He said that a critical infrastructure site had been hit but that no people were injured.-Bernama