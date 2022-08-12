  1. World

Russia says U.S. withdrawal from INF treaty ‘created vacuum’

Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a ceremony to award Gold Star medals to Heroes of Russia on the eve of Heroes of the Fatherland Day, at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia December 8, 2022. - REUTERSPIX

MOSCOW: Russia said on Thursday that the United States’ withdrawal from a treaty banning intermediate-range nuclear missiles was a destructive act that had created a vacuum and stoked additional security risks.

Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that the U.S. decision to pull out of the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces (INF) treaty in August 2019 was “destructive”.

“The INF treaty had an indefinite life and was able to provide predictable restraint in the missile sphere for many years to come,“ she said.

Zakharova was speaking on the 35th anniversary of the signing of the treaty by U.S. President Ronald Reagan and Soviet General Secretary Mikhail Gorbachev in 1987. - Reuters