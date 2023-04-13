Russia says Ukraine forces cut off inside Bakhmut

MOSCOW: Moscow said on Thursday that Russian forces were “blocking” Ukrainian forces from getting in or out of the frontline hotspot of Bakhmut.

However, the head of mercenary group Wagner, which has spearheaded much of the fighting for the city, said it was “too early” to say Bakhmut was surrounded.

Kyiv has not yet commented on the claims regarding the longest and bloodiest battle since the start of Moscow's Ukraine offensive.

“Airborne troops are providing support to advancing assault troops, blocking the transfer of Ukrainian army reserves to the city and the possibility of retreat for enemy units,“ the Russian defence ministry said in a statement.

The statement said “Wagner assault units were continuing high-intensity combat operations to oust the enemy from the central quarters” of the city in eastern Ukraine.

The Wagner mercenary group says it has spearheaded the Russian attack on Bakhmut.

In a statement, Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin said however it was “too early” to say Russia has Bakhmut surrounded.

Recent days appear to have pointed towards gains in Bakhmut for Moscow, with several Russian correspondents publishing images from inside the city.

The Russian-installed head of the eastern Ukrainian region of Donetsk, Denis Pushilin, also made a trip to Bakhmut this week.

Bakhmut had a population of 70,000 people before Moscow launched its offensive.

Both Russia and Ukraine are believed to have suffered huge losses in the battle, despite analysts saying the city has little strategic value. - AFP