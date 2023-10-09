Russia shoots down 3 drones in Crimea

MOSCOW: Russian air defence shot down three Ukrainian drones over Crimea, one in the northwest and two in the west of the peninsula, Sergei Aksyonov, the Russian-installed head of the local administration, said on a post on Telegram yesterday.

Separately, Russia’s TASS news agency said the country’s defence ministry told reporters air defences had thwarted an attempted Ukrainian attack by a drone targeting objects on the territory of the Russian Federation at around 7.30pm local time.

Reuters could not verify the reports, and there were no immediate reports of damage or casualties.

Moscow annexed the Crimean peninsula from Ukraine in 2014. - Reuters