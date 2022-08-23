Russia ‘stepping up’ strikes on civilian infrastructure: US embassy

KYIV: The US embassy in Kyiv said Tuesday that Russia was planning to increase strikes on civilian infrastructure and government buildings in Ukraine, as the nation prepares to mark its independence day.

Wednesday will mark the six-month anniversary of Russia’s large-scale invasion of Ukraine, as well as the nation’s 1991 break from the Soviet Union.

“The Department of State has information that Russia is stepping up efforts to launch strikes against Ukraine’s civilian infrastructure and government facilities in the coming days,“ the embassy said in a new security alert on Tuesday.

The embassy urged its citizens to leave Ukraine if possible.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has already warned that “Russia could try to do something particularly disgusting, particularly cruel” in the coming days.

The capital of Kyiv has announced a ban on public gatherings, and a curfew was declared in Kharkiv -- Ukraine’s second biggest city. - AFP