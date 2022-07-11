Russian aggression in Ukraine may have contributed to Sri Lanka’s crisis: Blinken

BANGKOK: The United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the impact of Russian aggression in Ukraine may have contributed to Sri Lanka’s turmoil and raised concerns over its implications around the world.

“We are seeing the impact of this Russian aggression play out everywhere. It may have contributed to the situation in Sri Lanka.

“We are working very hard to address those implications, including by putting significant resources into addressing humanitarian needs from food insecurity as well as investing in longer-term production and sustainability, so that countries have the wherewithal to produce the food that they need over time,” he said at a media conference here before wrapping up his visit to Thailand.

Blinken renewed his call for Russia to let an estimated 20 million tonnes of grain leave Ukraine following Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine in February.

“What we are seeing around the world is growing food insecurity that has been significantly exacerbated by the Russian aggression against Ukraine.

“We have a fertilizer crisis that impact Thailand where the prices have gone sky high. This is very significant especially in a farming country like Thailand because in the absence of fertilizer, next year yield will go down, prices potentially will go up,” he said.

Meanwhile, Blinken urged Sri Lanka’s leaders to find long-term solutions to address the country’s woes.

“We would urge the Sri Lankan parliament to approach this with a commitment to the betterment of the country, not any one political party.

“It is incumbent on the government, whether it’s a new, constitutionally-elected government, the existing government, to work quickly to try to identify and implement solutions that will bring back the prospect of long-term economic stability,” he said.

On Saturday, Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa said he would step down on July 13 after protesters stormed his official residence on Saturday as unrest grew in the country. On the same day Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe also announced his resignation after angry protestors burned down the prime minister’s residence.

Meanwhile, Blinken condemned any violence against peaceful protestors and journalists.

“The Sri Lankan people have a right to peacefully raise their voices. At the same time, we call for a full investigation, arrest, prosecution of anyone involved in any protest-related violence and incidents of violence,” he said.

Blinken’s visit to Thailand is part of his travel itinerary to the region which includes Bali, Indonesia on Wednesday to attend the G20 Foreign Ministers’ meeting.

After Thailand, Blinken will travel to Tokyo, Japan, to offer condolences to the Japanese people on the death of former Prime Minister Abe Shinzo and to meet with senior Japanese officials. - Bernama