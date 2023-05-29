Russian-American artist Ilya Kabakov dead at 89

PARIS: Russian-American artist Ilya Kabakov has died aged 89, his foundation said in social media posts.

A “man who spent his life imagining utopia”, Kabakov “departed this world... surrounded by his loved ones, just shy of his 90th year,“ the Ilya and Emilia Kabakov Foundation posted on Facebook Saturday night, without specifying where the artist lived or died.

“The family will hold a private funeral service followed by a public memorial service in several weeks,“ the foundation added.

They also asked that well-wishers donate to the “Ship of Tolerance”, a collective artwork started by Kabakov that aims to promote peace and understanding between nations.

The Pompidou Centre in Paris, where Kabakov exhibited his vast work “This Is Where We Live” in 1995, said he had been “essential for more than 70 years” and that it would hold an exhibition on him next year.

Born in 1933 in Dnipropetrovsk -- then in the Soviet Union but today known as Dnipro in Ukraine -- Kabakov painted and drew in Moscow from the 1950s to 1980s.

His installations focusing on daily life in Russia and mocking the Soviet way of life garnered him international fame.

Kabakov began working with trained pianist Emilia in 1989 and the two married in 1992, the same year they moved to New York.

Inseparable from then on, they covered the 13,500 square metres (145,000 square feet) of Paris’ Grand Palais in their vast installation “The Strange City” in 2014.

Together they were awarded the French title of Commander of the Order of Arts and Letters and won the Oskar Kokoschka, Praemium Imperiale and El Greco prizes for their life’s work, among others.

They were also made honorary members of Vienna’s university of arts, Moscow’s academy of arts, Paris’ Sorbonne university and the University of Bern in Switzerland. -AFP