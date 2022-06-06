  1. World

Russian general killed in eastern Ukraine

This handout picture taken on an unknown date and released by press-service of Commander-in-Chief of the Ukrainian Armed Forces on June 4, 2022 shows self-propelled howitzers M109A3, provided in the framework of international technical assistance by Norway, shooting on the front line with Russian troops in an unknown place of Ukraine. AFPPIXThis handout picture taken on an unknown date and released by press-service of Commander-in-Chief of the Ukrainian Armed Forces on June 4, 2022 shows self-propelled howitzers M109A3, provided in the framework of international technical assistance by Norway, shooting on the front line with Russian troops in an unknown place of Ukraine. AFPPIX

ANKARA: Russian major general Roman Kutuzov was killed in fighting in eastern Ukraine, local media reported Sunday.

Kutuzov died during a battle in the village of Nikolaevka in the Luhansk region, Anadolu Agency reported, citing a post by Russian state television correspondent Alexander Sladkov on Telegram.

Later, the Military Informant Telegram channel confirmed the death of the general.

According to UN estimates, at least 4,183 civilians have been killed and 5,014 injured in Ukraine since the war began with Russia, with the true toll believed to be much higher.

More than 6.9 million people have fled to other countries, while more than 7.7 million have been internally displaced, according to the UN refugee agency. - Bernama