Russian general killed in eastern Ukraine

ANKARA: Russian major general Roman Kutuzov was killed in fighting in eastern Ukraine, local media reported Sunday.

Kutuzov died during a battle in the village of Nikolaevka in the Luhansk region, Anadolu Agency reported, citing a post by Russian state television correspondent Alexander Sladkov on Telegram.

Later, the Military Informant Telegram channel confirmed the death of the general.

According to UN estimates, at least 4,183 civilians have been killed and 5,014 injured in Ukraine since the war began with Russia, with the true toll believed to be much higher.

More than 6.9 million people have fled to other countries, while more than 7.7 million have been internally displaced, according to the UN refugee agency. - Bernama