MOSCOW: A Moscow court on Thursday sentenced an opposition activist to four years in prison for repeatedly violating protest laws, bringing to five the number of convictions over recent anti-government rallies.

Konstantin Kotov, an activist and computer programmer, was convicted under a 2014 law that introduced stiffer sentences for anyone caught taking part in unsanctioned demonstrations more than twice in six months.

The legislation was seen as part of the Kremlin’s attempt to curb dissent following mass protests in 2011-2012 against Vladimir Putin’s return to the Kremlin after a stint as prime minister.

“I did not and do not admit guilt. I believe that taking part in peaceful demonstrations is not a crime,“ the activist said in court, according to the Mediazona news website that covers legal cases and human rights.

Kotov was detained after taking part in a sanctioned demonstration demanding free local polls in Moscow on August 10.

This week, four other protesters were sentenced to jail terms ranging from two to three and a half years for alleged violence against the police.

The convictions came as investigators dropped “mass unrest” charges against several others.

Over the past weeks tens of thousands of people took to the streets of Moscow after authorities refused to allow prominent opposition candidates to stand for the city parliament in the September 8 elections. — AFP