Russian strike kills one civilian: Ukraine police

KYIV: At least one civilian was killed Saturday evening in a Russian missile attack on the northeast Ukrainian city of Sumy, said national police, adding that there were five injured in the strike on an education centre.

“On the evening of July 29, an enemy missile hit an educational institution. Law enforcement officers are working at the scene, recording the effects,“ the force posted on Telegram, putting the initial toll at “at least one civilian dead and five injured”.

“Police, rescue workers and medics are on the scene”, it added.

According to public broadcaster Suspilne, the building was destroyed in an explosion at about 8:00 pm (1700 GMT).

In early July, a Russian drone attack hit an apartment building in the same city, killing three and wounding 21. - AFP