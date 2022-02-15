Russian troops returning to bases from Crimea after drills

MOSCOW: Troops of the Russian Southern Military District are returning to their bases from Crimea after the drills, the district’s spokesman, Vadim Astafyev, said on Tuesday, reported Sputnik.

“Units of the Southern Military District, which completed the tasks within the framework of planned tactical exercises at the combined arms training grounds of the Crimean Peninsula, began to return to the places of permanent deployment,“ the spokesman told reporters.

Meanwhile, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday that there was nothing out of the ordinary in the return of some troops to their bases after completing drills, when asked if the return of military units means de-escalation.

Earlier in the day, the Russian Defence Ministry said that the southern and western military units have started returning their troops to places of permanent deployment.

“We have always said that after the exercise ends, those stages that must be completed within a certain time frame, the troops return to their places of permanent deployment, this is happening this time as well. There is no novelty here. It’s a normal process,“ Peskov told reporters. - Bernama