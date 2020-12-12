S Korea issues nationwide standstill on poultry farms amid bird flu cases

SEOUL: South Korea on Saturday issued a 48-hour standstill order on all poultry farms across the country following a series of highly pathogenic bird flu cases, reports Yonhap news agency.

Until Sunday, all poultry farms and livestock production facilities, including their vehicles and personnel, will be subject to the movement ban, with disinfection work to be carried out during the period, authorities said.

The country has been reporting highly contagious avian influenza cases from local farms nationwide, including the provinces of South and North Jeolla, Gyeonggi, North Chungcheong and North Gyeongsang.

On Friday, South Korea confirmed two more cases of the bird flu, raising the total caseload of this season to 10.

Highly pathogenic avian influenza is contagious and can cause severe illness and even death in poultry.

The country reported its first highly pathogenic case in 32 months in late October in Cheonan, about 90 kilometres south of Seoul, from wild birds. — Bernama