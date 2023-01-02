  1. World

S.Korea may test-fire new ‘high-power’ ballistic missile in near future: Source

This handout photo taken on October 5, 2022 and released by South Korea's Defence Ministry in Seoul shows the Army Tactical Missile System (ATACMS) firing a missile from an undisclosed location on South Korea's east coast during a South Korea-US joint live-fire exercise aimed to counter North Korea’s missile test. AFPPIXThis handout photo taken on October 5, 2022 and released by South Korea's Defence Ministry in Seoul shows the Army Tactical Missile System (ATACMS) firing a missile from an undisclosed location on South Korea's east coast during a South Korea-US joint live-fire exercise aimed to counter North Korea’s missile test. AFPPIX

SEOUL: South Korea is looking to test-launch a new “high-power” ballistic missile in the near future, an informed source told Yonhap news agency Wednesday, in a move to bolster deterrence against evolving North Korean military threats.

The country has been working on the development of the missile, known as Hyunmoo-5, as a core asset of its deterrence capabilities.

Earlier in the day, speculation emerged that the state-run Agency for Defence Development may test-fire it at its Anheung test site in Taean, 150 kilometres southwest of Seoul, on Friday due to a navigational warning applicable to nearby waters for Friday and Saturday.

But the defence ministry said there is no plan for any maritime live-fire training Friday, apparently hinting the plan for the missile test might have been cancelled or delayed.

The missile is known to be capable of carrying a warhead weighing 8-9 kilogrammes with a thrust of 75 tonne-force, and of descending at a speed of Mach 10 after reaching an apogee.

Its maximum range remains unknown, but observers said that it may be able to fly 3,000 kilometres or farther -- a distance covered by an intermediate-range missile.

The missile, if fielded, is expected to serve as a centrepiece of Seoul’s Korea Massive Punishment and Retaliation (KMPR), an operational plan to incapacitate the North Korean leadership in a major conflict.

KMPR is a pillar of the three-axis deterrence structure that includes the Kill Chain pre-emptive strike platform and the Korea Air and Missile Defence system. - Bernama