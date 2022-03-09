S.Korea new cases soar over 340,000 amid Omicron wave

SEOUL: South Korea’s daily COVID-19 cases soared to hit another high of more than 340,000 Wednesday while voters went to the polls to pick a new president amid the fast spread of the Omicron variant.

The country reported a record high of 342,446 new COVID-19 infections, including 342,388 local cases, raising the total caseload to 5,212,118, Yonhap news agency reported according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA).

The tally jumped from the 202,721 reported Tuesday.

Daily infections exceeded the 300,000 mark just a week after topping 200,000. The previous record high was the 266,847 reported Friday. The accumulated virus cases also surpassed 5 million about 780 days after the first case was reported in January 2020.

The surge in virus cases raised the number of COVID-19 deaths and critically ill patients.

The country added 158 more COVID-19 deaths, raising the total deaths to 9,440, according to the KDCA. The fatality rate was 0.18 per cent.

The number of seriously ill virus patients came to 1,087, up from the previous day’s 1,007. The tally’s record high was 1,151 cases on Dec 29.

Health authorities earlier forecast the current omicron wave will likely peak at some 354,000 on March 12, but given the current trend, the virus appears to be spreading at a faster pace.

South Koreans are voting Wednesday to pick a new president in the midst of the upsurge in COVID-19 cases. - Bernama