S. Korea reports 1st case of lumpy skin disease

SEOUL: South Korea has reported its first case of lumpy skin disease (LSD) from cows raised at a local cattle farm, Xinhua quoted the country’s Agriculture Ministry.

Symptoms of the disease were detected on Thursday from four cows at the farm in the western city of Seosan, before authorities confirmed it the next day through checks, according to the ministry.

LSD only affects cattle through blood-feeding insects, such as mosquitoes, and causes skin lesion and fever.

The ministry had cordoned off the farm and will cull 40 cows raised there.

It issued a 48-hour standstill order on all cattle farms and related facilities nationwide to take quarantine measures.