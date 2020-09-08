S.Korea’s biggest art fair to go online due to Coronavirus

SEOUL: South Korea’s biggest annual art show, the Korean International Art Fair (KIAF), will be held online later this month amid the prolonged novel coronavirus pandemic, the event’s organiser said Tuesday.

At the KIAF Art Seoul 2020, some 4,000 artworks from 140 art galleries will be displayed through the online viewing room from September 23-October 18, according to the Galleries Association of Korea.

A preview session for VIPs will open beginning September 16, this year, Yonhap news agency reported.

Visitors can download the mobile edition of this year’s art fair catalogue and look around their online gallery.

The annual show was initially supposed to take place offline on Sept. 24-27 at the Convention and Exhibition Center (COEX) in southern Seoul, but the organiser changed its plans as the South Korean government has strengthened social distancing due to a recent hike in new Covid-19 cases. -Bernama