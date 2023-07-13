S.Korea’s ICT export falls for 12th consecutive month in June

SEOUL: South Korea’s export of information and communications technology (ICT) products fell for the 12th consecutive month on the continued sluggishness in global demand for locally-made tech products, reported Xinhua quoting government data on Thursday.

The ICT products shipment tumbled 22.1 per cent from a year earlier to US$16.06 billion in June, continuing to slide since July last year, according to the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy.

Semiconductor export plunged 27.9 per cent to US$8.99 billion last month on the back of lower chip prices.

Display panel shipment retreated 11.1 per cent to US$1.59 billion, and mobile phone export shrank 18.8 per cent to US$780 million.

Shipment for computers and peripherals dived 48.7 per cent to 870 million dollars, and communications equipment export reduced 3.3 per cent to US$220 million.

The ICT products shipment to Vietnam, the United States, and the European Union all sank in double digits to US$2.49 billion, US$1.97 billion, and US$970 million each.

Import for ICT products dipped 12.3 per cent over the year to US$11.45 billion in June, sending the trade surplus in the ICT industry to US$4.61 billion.

For the first six months of this year, the outbound shipment of ICT products came to US$84.95 billion, down 30.6 per cent compared to the same period of last year.

The ICT import dwindled 8.4 per cent to US$68.2 billion in the first half, leading the trade surplus to US$16.75 billion. -Bernama