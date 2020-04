SEOUL: South Korea said Saturday it will use electronic wristbands on people who violate self-isolation rules to better contain the spread of Covid-19 in the country, Yonhap news agency reported.

Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun said the country will make self-isolation violators wear electronic wristbands since the number of cases of people breaching the self-quarantine in recent weeks has raised concerns.

“After deep consideration, the government has decided to put electronic wristbands on people who violate self-isolation rules, such as going outside without notice and not answering phone calls,“ Chung said during a meeting of the Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasures Headquarters in Seoul.

“We have listened to quarantine experts and gathered opinions from various communities,“ he added.

In a recent survey of 1,000 adults nationwide, commissioned by the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism, 80.2% of people supported the idea of using electronic wristbands to keep track of those under self-quarantine.

However, some have pointed out that such a measure can be subject to potential human rights violations.

The wristbands would track self-isolators’ movements via their mobile phones. The government currently runs a mobile app to monitor people in self-quarantine.

As of Thursday, more than 54,000 people were under self-quarantine. So far, more than 160 people have been caught violating self-isolation rules. — Bernama