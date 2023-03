S. Korea, US to hold ‘largest-ever’ live-fire drills in June

MOSCOW: South Korea and the United States are planning to hold “largest-ever” joint live-fire exercises in June to commemorate the 70th anniversary of their alliance, South Korean media reported on Wednesday citing the defence ministry.

The ministry published a programme of activities, timed to the anniversary, that will demonstrate the military capabilities and solidarity of the two countries amid joint efforts to reinforce deterrence against North Korea’s military activity in the region, Sputnik quoted the Yonhap news agency report.

The allies will mobilise high-tech military equipment, including manned and unmanned assets, to demonstrate the alliance’s firepower and maneuverability at the live-fire exercise scheduled for June, according to the ministry.

Seoul is also planning to hold the Armed Forces Day ceremony in September with the participation of US Forces in Korea to demonstrate the alliance’s “overwhelming” deterrence and response capabilities against threats from Pyongyang, the news agency reported.

In addition, in October, the parties intend to hold the Security Consultative Meeting, during which South Korea and the US will host the first-ever meeting with the United Nations Command to reaffirm their support for security on the Korean Peninsula, the report added. - Bernama